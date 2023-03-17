Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Shares of V opened at $217.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.62 and its 200 day moving average is $208.17. The company has a market capitalization of $409.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Recommended Stories

