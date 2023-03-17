Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Boosted by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $100,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.81.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

