Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in AT&T by 1.8% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 4.7% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in AT&T by 2.5% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of T stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

