Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,685 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $184.13 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $582.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

