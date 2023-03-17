Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 240 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $94.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.08. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

