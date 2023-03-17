Bartlett & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.70.

Shares of LLY opened at $329.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $336.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.04. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $276.45 and a 1 year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

