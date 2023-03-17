U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.83.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.53. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,430 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,820,000 after acquiring an additional 210,054 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,935,157,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after buying an additional 29,521,176 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

