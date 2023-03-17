Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Purchases 8,000 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WY. Raymond James raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.51. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

