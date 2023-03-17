Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 541.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,198,000 after buying an additional 6,387,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,753,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 41.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 849,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $97.20 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

