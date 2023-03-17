Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Purchases 665 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $329.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $276.45 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.54 and a 200-day moving average of $341.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.70.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.