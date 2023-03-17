Spark New Zealand Limited (SPKKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0631 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Spark New Zealand Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPKKY stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. Spark New Zealand has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $17.33.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

About Spark New Zealand

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.