Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Increases Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Hongkong Land Stock Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS HNGKY opened at $21.09 on Friday. Hongkong Land has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Hongkong Land from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

