Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,437 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 3.5% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

