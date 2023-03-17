First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Purchases 215 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.0% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 396.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.14.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $255.41 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $630.86 billion, a PE ratio of 146.79, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,066 shares of company stock worth $51,229,679 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.