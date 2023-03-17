First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $6.15 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.0% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after buying an additional 10,429,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2 %

PFE stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $226.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average is $46.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.