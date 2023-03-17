First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 548 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.2% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,178,548,000 after buying an additional 803,013 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,428,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,022,000 after buying an additional 805,831 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,839,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,295,000 after buying an additional 421,779 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,883,000 after buying an additional 3,229,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $154.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.52 and its 200-day moving average is $167.95. The stock has a market cap of $401.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.71 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

