Atlas Brown Inc. Invests $222,000 in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Amkor Technology by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $516,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,818.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $921,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,763,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $516,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,990,250 shares of company stock valued at $50,511,335. 56.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $25.12 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 9.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

