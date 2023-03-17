Atlas Brown Inc. Has $1.49 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,645 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.80.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.6 %

MCD stock opened at $270.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.83.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

