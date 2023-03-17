Atlas Brown Inc. Invests $202,000 in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Graco during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Graco by 76.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Graco by 19.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG opened at $68.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.01. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.12.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787 in the last three months. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

