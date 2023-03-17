Atlas Brown Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. owned about 0.07% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 96.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 20.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $312,000. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 5,250 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ BGFV opened at $7.86 on Friday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $174.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BGFV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

Featured Stories

