Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 60,637 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 45.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 592,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 185,022 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 46.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 99,777 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 92,509 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

EVN stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.