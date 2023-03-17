Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.11 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,829 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 200.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 61.6% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $203.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.51, a PEG ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.29 and a 200-day moving average of $177.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

