Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,069 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,476.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $107.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.38. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $121.99.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

