Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 335.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TAP opened at $51.48 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day moving average is $51.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TAP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.