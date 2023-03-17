Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,792,000 after purchasing an additional 179,609 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 229,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,071,000 after purchasing an additional 127,055 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9,859.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 50,085 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,546,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,163.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 38,121 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $268.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $247.38 and a one year high of $301.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.70.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

