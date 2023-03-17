Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 117,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

Clorox Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $154.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.48. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $160.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.