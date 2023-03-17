Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 216,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARDC. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ARDC opened at $11.64 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $15.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%.

Ares Public Funds is an investment company. They provide investment activities in leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, private debt, private equity, and other types of investments. They offer alternative asset management, financial services, investment management, and direct lending.

