Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 151.7% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 180.3% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter.

IGRO stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.84. The firm has a market cap of $540.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.84. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $62.69.

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

