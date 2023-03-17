Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,742,000 after acquiring an additional 159,224 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 26,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $71.65 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average of $74.22.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

