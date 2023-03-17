West Oak Capital LLC Has $70,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 101,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $187.30 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15. The company has a market cap of $187.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.68.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,641,547. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

