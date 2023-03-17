Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,753 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $88,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $123,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $187,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $14.11.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

