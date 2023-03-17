Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 235.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,125,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231 over the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $205.26 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $191.49 and a one year high of $260.02. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.43.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HII. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.10.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.