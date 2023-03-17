HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $643,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,737,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 52.4% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $24.78 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $33.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

