Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 9,688 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 185.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 60,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,875,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,481,000 after buying an additional 111,026 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $7,037,000. American Trust acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 240,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,119,000 after purchasing an additional 50,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $85.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.95.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

