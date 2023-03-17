HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 238 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $234.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.72. The firm has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

