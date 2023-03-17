Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Cut by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,892 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $414.78.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $353.29 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $473.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $352.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.30. The company has a market cap of $162.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

