Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,089,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 125,741 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $126.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.04. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $104.62 and a 1 year high of $152.92.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

