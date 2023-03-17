HBW Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

VIXY stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50.

