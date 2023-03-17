2,300 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Bought by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.05.

Insider Activity

Northern Trust Price Performance

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $85.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $121.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Northern Trust’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

