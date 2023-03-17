HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,826 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average of $28.16. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna upgraded Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

