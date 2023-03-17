Private Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 465 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $557.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.12. The company has a market cap of $214.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

