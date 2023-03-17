Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,881 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC opened at $130.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.95 and a 1-year high of $199.43. The company has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

