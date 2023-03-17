Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 2,559 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Barings BDC worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 75.9% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 61.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 67.1% in the third quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter worth about $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

Insider Activity at Barings BDC

Barings BDC Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Barings BDC news, Director Thomas Okel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,297.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BBDC opened at $7.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $829.90 million, a P/E ratio of 76.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $10.99.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.47 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,000.10%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.