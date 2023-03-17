Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AMZN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.72.

Amazon.com Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $100.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of -373.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

