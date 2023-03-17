Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 376,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,397 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,230,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,562,000 after acquiring an additional 325,779 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 133.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 278,182 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 133.3% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 248,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 142,125 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $749,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $570,000.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KTF opened at $8.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

