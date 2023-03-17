Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 30,142 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,536,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,099,000 after purchasing an additional 139,036 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 119,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $1,093,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $294,958. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

