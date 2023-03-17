West Oak Capital LLC Sells 500 Shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW)

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC owned 0.47% of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANEW. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 277.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 34,731 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF in the third quarter valued at about $576,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 163.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

Shares of ANEW opened at $33.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 million, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average is $32.19. ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83.

The ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (ANEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks that benefit from transformational changes in peoples work, health care, consumption, and connection.

