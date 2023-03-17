Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,936 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 216.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $218,973,000 after buying an additional 714,737 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after buying an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,655,000 after buying an additional 512,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,011,000 after purchasing an additional 242,900 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $207.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $202.40 and a 1 year high of $291.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $273.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

