BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 127.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,955 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 530,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 53,813 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 157,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 30,862 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 150,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 284,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 133,968 shares during the last quarter.

BTZ opened at $10.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

