Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.28 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,748 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $487.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $492.88 and its 200 day moving average is $492.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

